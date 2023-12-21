Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] Is Currently -1.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Toronto Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] loss -1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $62.36 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 5:12 PM that TD Asset Management Inc. Announces Final Annual Reinvested Distributions for TD ETFs.

TD Asset Management Inc. (“TDAM”) today announced the final annual 2023 reinvested distributions for certain TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the “TD ETFs”) listed below. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs. Cash distributions for December 2023 will be distributed and reported separately.

Unitholders of record on December 29, 2023, will receive a notional distribution at year-end representing realized capital gains within the TD ETFs for the 2023 tax year. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution and the number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held before the distribution.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, TD reached a trading volume of 2768553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $61.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Toronto Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-21-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toronto Dominion Bank is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 4.16.

Trading performance analysis for TD stock

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, TD shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.91 for Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.64, while it was recorded at 62.62 for the last single week of trading, and 60.52 for the last 200 days.

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Toronto Dominion Bank’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toronto Dominion Bank go to -0.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]

The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.