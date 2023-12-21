Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] is 10.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Teck Resources Ltd [NYSE: TECK] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -2.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $41.40. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 10:09 AM that Trail Carbon Capture Pilot Plant Now Operational.

“This is an important milestone as we advance our understanding of the potential of carbon capture technology to reduce emissions at our operations,” said Jonathan Price, President & CEO. “This project is part of Teck’s ongoing work to take action on climate change and achieve our long-term goal of net-zero operations by 2050.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2435455 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teck Resources Ltd stands at 3.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.83%.

The market cap for TECK stock reached $21.52 billion, with 519.80 million shares outstanding and 506.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 2435455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $47.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Teck Resources Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Ltd is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 13.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.22 for Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.61, while it was recorded at 41.59 for the last single week of trading, and 40.41 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

