Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] stock Downgrade by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $160

Super Micro Computer Inc [NASDAQ: SMCI] price plunged by -4.39 percent to reach at -$13.86. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Supermicro Offers Rack Scale Solutions with New 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Processors Optimized for AI, Cloud Service Providers, Storage, and Edge Computing.

Rack Scale Plug and Play Solutions with Liquid Cooling Options Give Customers Faster Time to Delivery, Improved Quality, Optimized Performance, and Efficiency with Systems Delivering 67%1 Generation-over-Generation Performance Boost in AI Benchmarks and Average Performance Gain of 87%2 over 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Processor-based Systems.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Manufacturer for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, announces rack scale air and liquid cooled solutions based on the X13 family of workload-optimized servers now support the new 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors (formerly codenamed Emerald Rapids). The new product lineup includes GPU servers for Generative AI, throughput and latency-optimized E3.S Petascale servers, cost-effective high-density Enterprise and Simply Double storage servers for large-scale object storage, and a new 4-node SuperEdge systems with enhanced storage capacity.

The one-year SMCI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.42. The average equity rating for SMCI stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $365.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Negative, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc is set at 16.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMCI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

SMCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.52. With this latest performance, SMCI shares dropped by -0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 285.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 273.73, while it was recorded at 306.94 for the last single week of trading, and 227.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Super Micro Computer Inc Fundamentals:

Super Micro Computer Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 2.23.

SMCI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc go to 10.00%.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SMCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SMCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SMCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.