Stifel lifts Floor & Decor Holdings Inc [FND] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc [NYSE: FND] price plunged by -1.11 percent to reach at -$1.25. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Floor & Decor Announces Grand Opening of Allentown, Pennsylvania Store.

– Leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring offers homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone and more celebrates its sixth store in the Philadelphia Metropolitan Area -.

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), the leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring for homeowners and professionals, has announced the grand opening of its sixth store in the Philadelphia Metropolitan Area, with the addition of its newest location in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Located at 1259 Whitehall Mall, the warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Ashley Eggleston, the store Chief Executive Merchant.

The one-year FND stock forecast points to a potential downside of -27.48. The average equity rating for FND stock is currently 2.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc [FND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FND shares is $87.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FND stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-21-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for FND in the course of the last twelve months was 46.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

FND Stock Performance Analysis:

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc [FND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.54. With this latest performance, FND shares gained by 22.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.62 for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc [FND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.09, while it was recorded at 111.52 for the last single week of trading, and 95.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

FND Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc go to 6.00%.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc [FND] Institutonal Ownership Details

