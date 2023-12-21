Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD] Revenue clocked in at $2.02 billion, up 17.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Starwood Property Trust Inc [NYSE: STWD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.55% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.52%. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Starwood Property Trust Announces $0.48 Per Share Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2023.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) (“the Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of December 29, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, STWD stock rose by 14.94%. The one-year Starwood Property Trust Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.19. The average equity rating for STWD stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.77 billion, with 310.68 million shares outstanding and 295.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, STWD stock reached a trading volume of 2692620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $21.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for STWD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.76.

STWD Stock Performance Analysis:

Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, STWD shares gained by 9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.52 for Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.51, while it was recorded at 21.72 for the last single week of trading, and 19.01 for the last 200 days.

STWD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc go to 4.99%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STWD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STWD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.