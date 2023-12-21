SLM Corp. [SLM] Revenue clocked in at $2.70 billion, up 12.05% YTD: What’s Next?

SLM Corp. [NASDAQ: SLM] loss -0.37% or -0.07 points to close at $18.60 with a heavy trading volume of 2865141 shares. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Sallie Mae And Delaware State University Announce Partnership to Address Barriers to College Completion.

The Sallie Mae Fund Commits $1 Million to DSU to Research Completion Gaps and Identify and Re-engage Those With Some College and No Degree.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Sallie Mae® today announced a $1 million research endowment to Delaware State University (DSU) to help close the college completion gap. The grant from The Sallie Mae Fund will support a comprehensive three-year “Persistence and Completion Pilot Program” that will study and identify barriers to degree completion, help students return to school and complete, and help advance policy recommendations and best practices to enhance student re-engagement.

The daily chart for SLM points out that the company has recorded 14.67% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, SLM reached to a volume of 2865141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SLM Corp. [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SLM Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corp. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.50.

Trading performance analysis for SLM stock

SLM Corp. [SLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, SLM shares gained by 28.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.82 for SLM Corp. [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.87, while it was recorded at 18.42 for the last single week of trading, and 14.74 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corp. [SLM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corp. go to 29.58%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SLM Corp. [SLM]

The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SLM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SLM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.