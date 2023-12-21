SITE Centers Corp [SITC] Stock trading around $13.65 per share: What’s Next?

SITE Centers Corp [NYSE: SITC] price plunged by -1.87 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM that SITE Centers Declares $0.16 Per Share Cash Special Dividend.

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, today declared a cash special dividend of $0.16 per share resulting from 2023 transaction activity. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2023.

The one-year SITC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.51. The average equity rating for SITC stock is currently 2.23, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SITE Centers Corp [SITC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SITC shares is $14.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SITC stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SITE Centers Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SITE Centers Corp is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SITC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SITC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.38.

SITC Stock Performance Analysis:

SITE Centers Corp [SITC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, SITC shares gained by 2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SITC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.61 for SITE Centers Corp [SITC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.78, while it was recorded at 14.00 for the last single week of trading, and 12.74 for the last 200 days.

SITC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITE Centers Corp go to -6.04%.

SITE Centers Corp [SITC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SITC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SITC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SITC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.