Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] fell -37.90% so far this year. What now?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [NASDAQ: SHLS] slipped around -0.69 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.32 at the close of the session, down -4.31%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023.

– Record Quarterly Revenue of $134.2 million, up 48% Year-Over-Year –.

– Gross Margin of 10.5% Significantly Impacted by $50.2 million Wire Insulation Shrinkback Expenses –.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, SHLS reached a trading volume of 3114749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLS shares is $25.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoals Technologies Group Inc is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHLS in the course of the last twelve months was 28.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.82.

How has SHLS stock performed recently?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, SHLS shares gained by 2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.92, while it was recorded at 15.74 for the last single week of trading, and 20.41 for the last 200 days.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 2.54.

Earnings analysis for Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc go to 36.80%.

Insider trade positions for Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]

The top three institutional holders of SHLS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SHLS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SHLS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.