Scotiabank slashes price target on Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] – find out why.

Brixmor Property Group Inc [NYSE: BRX] price plunged by -0.43 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE DATES.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) today announced that it will release its 2023 fourth quarter earnings on Monday, February 12, 2024 after the market close. Brixmor will host a teleconference on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The one-year BRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.96. The average equity rating for BRX stock is currently 1.76, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $24.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 30.78.

BRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, BRX shares gained by 7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.23 for Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.50, while it was recorded at 23.53 for the last single week of trading, and 21.40 for the last 200 days.

BRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc go to -8.39%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.