Rover Group Inc [ROVR] Stock trading around $10.91 per share: What’s Next?

Rover Group Inc [NASDAQ: ROVR] gained 0.18% on the last trading session, reaching $10.91 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Rover Agrees to be Acquired by Blackstone in $2.3 Billion Transaction.

$11.00 Per Share Purchase Price Represents 61% Premium Over 90 trading-day VWAP.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, ROVR reached a trading volume of 3211824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rover Group Inc [ROVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROVR shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Rover Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rover Group Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROVR in the course of the last twelve months was 91.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.32.

Trading performance analysis for ROVR stock

Rover Group Inc [ROVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, ROVR shares gained by 29.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 198.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.30 for Rover Group Inc [ROVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.47, while it was recorded at 10.89 for the last single week of trading, and 6.01 for the last 200 days.

Rover Group Inc [ROVR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rover Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.32 and a Current Ratio set at 3.32.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rover Group Inc [ROVR]

The top three institutional holders of ROVR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ROVR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ROVR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.