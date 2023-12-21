Piper Sandler slashes price target on Sysco Corp. [SYY] – find out why.

Sysco Corp. [NYSE: SYY] loss -0.07% or -0.05 points to close at $73.25 with a heavy trading volume of 3242808 shares. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Sysco and iFoodDS to Explore Flexible Network Solutions for FSMA 204 Food Traceability Rule Compliance.

Today, Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), and iFoodDS announced a proof-of-concept project to explore solutions that enable Sysco and its diverse supplier base to capture, store, and share data required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) 204 Food Traceability Rule.

“As the global leader in foodservice, Sysco has a responsibility to ensure compliance solutions can be implemented for use across its broad supplier network,” said Charles Leftwich, Sysco’s vice president, food safety and quality assurance. “We are pleased to partner with iFoodDS to explore a FSMA 204 compliance solution that creates a safer, more efficient, and transparent food supply chain that is effective for our U.S. supplier partners and our customers.”.

The daily chart for SYY points out that the company has recorded 0.01% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, SYY reached to a volume of 3242808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sysco Corp. [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $80.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sysco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corp. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for SYY stock

Sysco Corp. [SYY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, SYY shares gained by 2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for Sysco Corp. [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.20, while it was recorded at 73.43 for the last single week of trading, and 71.84 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corp. [SYY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sysco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Sysco Corp. [SYY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corp. go to 12.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sysco Corp. [SYY]

The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SYY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.