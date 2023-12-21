Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] Is Currently 0.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Perrigo Company plc [NYSE: PRGO] gained 0.36% on the last trading session, reaching $30.89 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 8:54 AM that Perrigo Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer for Notes.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) (the “Company”), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced the early tender results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by Perrigo Finance Unlimited Company, its wholly-owned finance subsidiary (the “Issuer”), to purchase its 3.900% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP / ISIN Nos. 714295 AC6 / US714295AC63) (the “Notes”) in a principal amount of up to $300,000,000. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in an Offer to Purchase, dated November 10, 2023 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

The aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 28, 2023 (the “Early Tender Date”), according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Tender Offer, is set forth in the table below.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, PRGO reached a trading volume of 2873520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRGO shares is $44.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Perrigo Company plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perrigo Company plc is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRGO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for PRGO stock

Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.21. With this latest performance, PRGO shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.89 for Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.55, while it was recorded at 29.99 for the last single week of trading, and 33.48 for the last 200 days.

Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Perrigo Company plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.74.

Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Perrigo Company plc go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]

The top three institutional holders of PRGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PRGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PRGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.