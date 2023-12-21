PBF Energy Inc [PBF] gain 11.01% so far this year. What now?

PBF Energy Inc [NYSE: PBF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.43% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.20%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 1:05 PM that PBF Energy to Participate in Industry Conferences.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Sankey Research Energy Conference on January 3, 2024, and the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference on January 4th and 5th, 2024.

Any company presentation materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the PBF Energy website at www.pbfenergy.com.

Over the last 12 months, PBF stock rose by 22.09%. The one-year PBF Energy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.58. The average equity rating for PBF stock is currently 2.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.53 billion, with 129.64 million shares outstanding and 107.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, PBF stock reached a trading volume of 2372527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PBF Energy Inc [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $53.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

PBF Stock Performance Analysis:

PBF Energy Inc [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.20. With this latest performance, PBF shares dropped by -0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for PBF Energy Inc [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.18, while it was recorded at 44.47 for the last single week of trading, and 43.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PBF Energy Inc Fundamentals:

PBF Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

PBF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc go to 0.00%.

PBF Energy Inc [PBF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PBF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PBF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.