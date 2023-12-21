Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] Is Currently -0.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [NYSE: PK] price plunged by -0.97 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM that Park Hotels & Resorts Update on Recent Operating Trends and Capital Allocation Highlights.

“I am incredibly pleased with the strength of our portfolio as operating trends remained very solid in both October and November. Results were once again driven by improvements across our urban portfolio which delivered year-over-year 10% Comparable RevPAR growth during the first two months of the quarter. Business travel accelerated in Boston, Chicago, New York and Denver, in addition to continued upside from group and leisure business at our Hawaii hotels with year-over-year RevPAR gains exceeding 9% in October and 14% in November. Additionally, we are near completion on our transformative renovation projects including at our Bonnet Creek and Casa Marina Key West, Curio Collection, properties which we expect to drive solid performance in 2024. And finally, we remain laser focused on creating long-term value for shareholders as evidenced by the over $630 million of capital we are returning to shareholders in 2023, including over $350 million, or $1.70 per share, of dividends declared during the fourth quarter. As we look ahead to 2024, we are excited about our growth prospects. Our reduced market exposure to San Francisco helps to change the narrative for the company and we remain well positioned to execute on our strategic growth priorities with $1.3 billion of liquidity expected to be available following the payment of our fourth quarter and special cash dividend,” said Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Park.

The one-year PK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.05. The average equity rating for PK stock is currently 2.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $16.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 17.16.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.72 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.72, while it was recorded at 16.43 for the last single week of trading, and 12.96 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc go to 8.00%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.