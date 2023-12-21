Oppenheimer slashes price target on Benson Hill Inc [BHIL] – find out why.

Benson Hill Inc [NYSE: BHIL] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -9.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.14. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Benson Hill Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Improves 2023 Outlook, and Pays Down Debt.

Reported revenues decreased 8 percent year-over-year to approximately $113.1 million. Proprietary revenues increased by 27 percent year-over-year.

Reported gross profit was $4.1 million (gross loss of $0.2 million when excluding an approximate $4.3 million impact from open mark-to-market timing differences).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2571821 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Benson Hill Inc stands at 15.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.54%.

The market cap for BHIL stock reached $28.40 million, with 206.67 million shares outstanding and 116.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, BHIL reached a trading volume of 2571821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Benson Hill Inc [BHIL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHIL shares is $0.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHIL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Benson Hill Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benson Hill Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has BHIL stock performed recently?

Benson Hill Inc [BHIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.50. With this latest performance, BHIL shares dropped by -45.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.76 for Benson Hill Inc [BHIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2573, while it was recorded at 0.1535 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8635 for the last 200 days.

Benson Hill Inc [BHIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Benson Hill Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.85 and a Current Ratio set at 2.26.

Insider trade positions for Benson Hill Inc [BHIL]

