Northland Capital slashes price target on Geo Group, Inc. [GEO] – find out why.

Geo Group, Inc. [NYSE: GEO] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $10.62. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM that The GEO Group Amends Senior Revolving Credit Facility.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO” or the “Company”) announced today the closing of a Refinancing Revolving Credit Commitments Amendment (“Amendment”) to its Credit Agreement dated as of August 19, 2022, providing for the refinancing of all of GEO’s outstanding revolving credit facility commitments. The Amendment provides for approximately $265 million in refinancing revolving credit commitments maturing on March 23, 2027. Prior to the Amendment, a portion of the Company’s revolving credit commitments matured on May 17, 2024, and the balance of the Company’s revolving credit commitments matured on March 23, 2027. The Amendment further provides that interest will accrue on outstanding revolving credit loans at a rate determined with reference to the Company’s total leverage ratio. As of today, revolving credit loans accruing interest at a SOFR based rate would accrue interest at the term SOFR reference rate for the applicable interest period plus 3.00% per annum. All other terms governing the refinancing revolving credit commitments remain substantially consistent with those governing the revolving credit commitments being refinanced. GEO currently has no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, as amended.

George C. Zoley, Executive Chairman of GEO, said, “We are pleased with this recent refinancing transaction and the support for our Company’s future capital needs. This is an important step to continue achieving our long-term strategy to reduce debt and refinance our credit arrangements.”.

Geo Group, Inc. stock has also gained 4.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEO stock has inclined by 38.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 45.48% and lost -3.01% year-on date.

The market cap for GEO stock reached $1.34 billion, with 124.06 million shares outstanding and 119.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, GEO reached a trading volume of 2688455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Geo Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geo Group, Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.45.

Geo Group, Inc. [GEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.53. With this latest performance, GEO shares gained by 10.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.62 for Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.51, while it was recorded at 10.59 for the last single week of trading, and 8.09 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geo Group, Inc. go to 15.00%.

