National Bank Financial lifts Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tricon Residential Inc [NYSE: TCN] closed the trading session at $8.85. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 5:01 PM that Tricon Reports Q3 2023 Results as Strong Property Fundamentals Continue.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) (“Tricon” or the “Company”), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family rental apartments in Canada, announced today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

All financial information is presented in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.79 percent and weekly performance of 2.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, TCN reached to a volume of 2872403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCN shares is $9.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Tricon Residential Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tricon Residential Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

TCN stock trade performance evaluation

Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, TCN shares gained by 12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.63 for Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.58, while it was recorded at 9.01 for the last single week of trading, and 8.08 for the last 200 days.

Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TCN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TCN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.