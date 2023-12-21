Morgan Stanley lifts Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Liberty Energy Inc [NYSE: LBRT] loss -0.43% on the last trading session, reaching $18.53 price per share at the time. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 4:36 PM that Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results and Raises Quarterly Dividend by 40%.

Liberty Energy Inc., (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today third quarter 2023 financial and operational results.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 3124418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $24.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for LBRT stock

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, LBRT shares dropped by -6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.19 for Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.29, while it was recorded at 18.48 for the last single week of trading, and 15.82 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Liberty Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc go to 12.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]

The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LBRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LBRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.