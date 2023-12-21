Mastercard Incorporated [MA] is 20.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] loss -1.41% on the last trading session, reaching $419.45 price per share at the time. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 9:52 PM that Mastercard Economics Institute: Asia Pacific Consumers Will Likely Have More to Spend on Discretionary Items in 2024.

As inflation wanes, the cost of essentials is easing, leaving more wallet share for other purchases.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, MA reached a trading volume of 3058066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $452.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-21-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 5.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 62.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 38.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

Trading performance analysis for MA stock

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, MA shares gained by 3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.71 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 399.86, while it was recorded at 421.30 for the last single week of trading, and 388.35 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 20.84%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.