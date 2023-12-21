Market cap of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] reaches 2.57B – now what?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [NYSE: MODG] loss -3.12% or -0.45 points to close at $13.95 with a heavy trading volume of 2650070 shares. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 11:17 AM that Topgolf Breaks Ground in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The two-level venue will be located along I-40 at Guilford College Road.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Topgolf announced today it recently broke ground on a two-level venue in Greensboro, North Carolina, set to open in late 2024.

The daily chart for MODG points out that the company has recorded -27.31% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, MODG reached to a volume of 2650070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODG shares is $15.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

Trading performance analysis for MODG stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, MODG shares gained by 16.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.57, while it was recorded at 14.10 for the last single week of trading, and 17.28 for the last 200 days.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp go to 14.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]

The top three institutional holders of MODG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MODG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MODG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.