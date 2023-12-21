Market cap of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] reaches 30.27B – now what?

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [NYSE: PEG] closed the trading session at $60.74. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM that PSEG Initiates 2024 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Guidance.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) has initiated 2024 non-GAAP Operating Earnings guidance in the range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share. The midpoint of the Company’s 2024 guidance represents earnings growth of approximately 6% from the midpoint of its 2023 non-GAAP Operating Earnings guidance of $3.40 to $3.50 per share.

“Consistent with an improved business mix and a platform for predictable growth, PSEG has introduced 2024 non-GAAP Operating Earnings guidance that follows our existing long-term outlook for compound annual earnings growth in the range of 5% to 7% for 2023 through 2027,” said Ralph LaRossa, PSEG’s chair, president, and CEO.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.87 percent and weekly performance of -5.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, PEG reached to a volume of 2740260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $65.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEG in the course of the last twelve months was 41.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

PEG stock trade performance evaluation

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.86. With this latest performance, PEG shares dropped by -5.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.17 for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.19, while it was recorded at 61.83 for the last single week of trading, and 61.54 for the last 200 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. go to 5.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.