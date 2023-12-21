Market cap of Porch Group Inc [PRCH] reaches 265.96M – now what?

Porch Group Inc [NASDAQ: PRCH] closed the trading session at $2.69. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM that Porch Group Announces New Warranty Partnerships and Products.

Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch”, “Porch Group” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, today announced new partnerships and products in its warranty business (“Warranty”).

Warranty has grown profitably over the last two years and now offers products in 49 states. Porch Warranty, a new home warranty product providing unique consumer benefits such as bundled handyman services, micro-warranties protecting homeowners’ service lines and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (“HVAC”) systems, and Extended Labor Warranties, was launched in February 2023 and has already delivered good growth and good conversion of leads from the Porch concierge service.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.09 percent and weekly performance of 12.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 131.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 93.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 245.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, PRCH reached to a volume of 2625485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Porch Group Inc [PRCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRCH shares is $3.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Porch Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Porch Group Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRCH in the course of the last twelve months was 1.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.01.

PRCH stock trade performance evaluation

Porch Group Inc [PRCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.55. With this latest performance, PRCH shares gained by 93.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.37 for Porch Group Inc [PRCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.29, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 1.19 for the last 200 days.

Porch Group Inc [PRCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Porch Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

Porch Group Inc [PRCH]: Institutional Ownership

