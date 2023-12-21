Market cap of Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM] reaches 5.52M – now what?

Mobile Global Esports Inc [NASDAQ: MGAM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.39%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Team MOGO Emerges Victorious in Consecutive Tournaments.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (“MOGO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MGAM), announced today the consecutive victories of Team MOGO Esports in the Indian esports circuit, reinforcing its position in the global gaming arena. The competitions, held on October 28 and November 8, 2023, respectively, featured teams from across India competing for excellence in the esports domain.

Team MOGO Esports exhibited a steadfast commitment to excellence in both events. The MOGO Valorant team made a notable debut on October 28, 2023, at a LAN event with a prize pool of 50,000 INR, emerging victorious and marking a historic win in their inaugural tournament. Building on this momentum, the team secured another victory on November 8, 2023, in a contested event with a prize pool of 8,500 INR.

Over the last 12 months, MGAM stock dropped by -59.08%. The one-year Mobile Global Esports Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.0. The average equity rating for MGAM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.52 million, with 20.42 million shares outstanding and 15.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 150.46K shares, MGAM stock reached a trading volume of 2526465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGAM shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobile Global Esports Inc is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

MGAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.39. With this latest performance, MGAM shares dropped by -22.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.83 for Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3379, while it was recorded at 0.2898 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5025 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mobile Global Esports Inc Fundamentals:

Mobile Global Esports Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.43 and a Current Ratio set at 8.43.

Mobile Global Esports Inc [MGAM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MGAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MGAM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MGAM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.