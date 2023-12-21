Market cap of Empire State Realty Trust Inc [ESRT] reaches 1.59B – now what?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: ESRT] gained 1.56% on the last trading session, reaching $9.78 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that iHeartMedia and Empire State Building To Host “iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party with Jimmy Fallon Presented by State Farm®” with Special Music-to-Light Show.

Fallon Will Also Take Over the Airwaves to Lead up to the Holiday Pop Up Party with “iHeartRadio’s Holiday Favorites with Jimmy Fallon Presented by State Farm” Across iHeartRadio Stations Nationwide.

iHeartMedia and the Empire State Building today announced the “iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party with Jimmy Fallon presented by State Farm” to bring holiday cheer to the neighborhood and celebrate Fallon’s new song “Wrap Me Up” with Meghan Trainor. From New York City’s landmark tower, the Empire State Building – named the #1 attraction in the U.S. by Tripadvisor travelers for two consecutive years– the event hosted by Elvis Duran will broadcast across iHeartRadio stations nationwide on Dec. 19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, ESRT reached a trading volume of 2574665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Empire State Realty Trust Inc [ESRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESRT shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Empire State Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESRT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.79.

Trading performance analysis for ESRT stock

Empire State Realty Trust Inc [ESRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, ESRT shares gained by 11.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.38 for Empire State Realty Trust Inc [ESRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.67, while it was recorded at 9.64 for the last single week of trading, and 7.61 for the last 200 days.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc [ESRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc go to 1.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Empire State Realty Trust Inc [ESRT]

