Market cap of Beyond Air Inc [XAIR] reaches 61.06M – now what?

Beyond Air Inc [NASDAQ: XAIR] gained 12.35% on the last trading session, reaching $1.91 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Beyond Air® To Participate in the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference.

If compared to the average trading volume of 362.92K shares, XAIR reached a trading volume of 2821297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Beyond Air Inc [XAIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XAIR shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XAIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Beyond Air Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Air Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for XAIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 203.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

Trading performance analysis for XAIR stock

Beyond Air Inc [XAIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.03. With this latest performance, XAIR shares gained by 20.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XAIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.84 for Beyond Air Inc [XAIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8808, while it was recorded at 1.6840 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9319 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Air Inc [XAIR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Beyond Air Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.66 and a Current Ratio set at 3.78.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Beyond Air Inc [XAIR]

The top three institutional holders of XAIR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XAIR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XAIR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.