Market cap of Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] reaches 61.56B – now what?

Atlassian Corporation [NASDAQ: TEAM] traded at a high on Wednesday,, posting a 1.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $237.60. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Atlassian Completes Acquisition of Loom.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Loom, a video messaging platform that helps users communicate through instantly shareable videos. The global movement towards distributed work has fueled a need for new ways to help teams collaborate when they are not in the same location or even the same hemisphere. Asynchronous video has been at the forefront of this movement with Loom’s business users recording almost 5 million videos per month.

Combined with Atlassian’s deep expertise in how teams work, the addition of Loom will further elevate the collaboration experience for teams. Soon, engineers will be able to visually log issues in Jira; leaders can use videos to connect with employees at scale; sales teams can send tailored video updates to clients and HR teams can onboard new employees with personalized welcome videos.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2501008 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atlassian Corporation stands at 3.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.60%.

The market cap for TEAM stock reached $61.56 billion, with 259.10 million shares outstanding and 153.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, TEAM reached a trading volume of 2501008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $220.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation is set at 7.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 79.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 63.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.44. With this latest performance, TEAM shares gained by 27.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.65 for Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.85, while it was recorded at 230.14 for the last single week of trading, and 178.29 for the last 200 days.

Atlassian Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TEAM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TEAM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.