Market cap of Asana Inc [ASAN] reaches 4.17B – now what?

Asana Inc [NYSE: ASAN] closed the trading session at $18.76. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Asana Opens Office in Warsaw, Poland.

Expansion Brings New Talent to EMEA Operations.

Asana, a leading enterprise work management platform, today announced the opening of a new office location in Warsaw, Poland. This location will mark Asana’s 13th global office and sixth office within the EMEA region. New team members in Warsaw will focus on further developing strategic integrations between Asana’s platform and other enterprise tools.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.24 percent and weekly performance of -5.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, ASAN reached to a volume of 3113775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Asana Inc [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $20.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Asana Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-21-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

ASAN stock trade performance evaluation

Asana Inc [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.82. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -14.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.11 for Asana Inc [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.76, while it was recorded at 19.87 for the last single week of trading, and 20.20 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc [ASAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Asana Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

Asana Inc [ASAN]: Institutional Ownership

