Market cap of Aon plc. [AON] reaches 58.89B – now what?

Aon plc. [NYSE: AON] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -6.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $294.12. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Aon to acquire NFP, a leading middle-market provider of risk, benefits, wealth and retirement plan advisory solutions.

Expands Aon’s presence in large and fast-growing middle-market segment, with opportunity to enhance distribution through the firm’s Aon Business Services platform to deliver more value to clients.

Brings together two cultures with a shared commitment to client excellence, colleague opportunity and a one-firm mindset.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2754234 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aon plc. stands at 2.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.80%.

The market cap for AON stock reached $58.89 billion, with 205.40 million shares outstanding and 197.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 867.29K shares, AON reached a trading volume of 2754234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aon plc. [AON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AON shares is $336.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AON stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Aon plc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aon plc. is set at 7.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for AON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for AON in the course of the last twelve months was 20.01.

How has AON stock performed recently?

Aon plc. [AON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.29. With this latest performance, AON shares dropped by -11.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.97 for Aon plc. [AON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 323.11, while it was recorded at 309.93 for the last single week of trading, and 324.21 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Aon plc. [AON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aon plc. go to 11.20%.

Insider trade positions for Aon plc. [AON]

The top three institutional holders of AON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.