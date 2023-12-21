Market Analysts see Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] gaining to $58. Time to buy?

Yum China Holdings Inc [NYSE: YUMC] price plunged by -2.18 percent to reach at -$0.9. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that KFC China Celebrates the Opening of its 10,000th Store.

– Milestone Store Opening Underscores KFC’s Continued Success as the Leading Restaurant Brand in China.

– KFC China’s Ambitious Growth Trajectory: Targeting Over Half of China’s Population by 2026.

The one-year YUMC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.82. The average equity rating for YUMC stock is currently 1.39, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $59.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 23.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

YUMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -12.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.63 for Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.07, while it was recorded at 40.41 for the last single week of trading, and 55.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yum China Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Yum China Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

YUMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc go to 36.04%.

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in YUMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.