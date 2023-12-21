Market Analysts see Upwork Inc [UPWK] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Upwork Inc [NASDAQ: UPWK] price plunged by -3.99 percent to reach at -$0.61. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Upwork Study Finds 64 Million Americans Freelanced in 2023, Adding $1.27 Trillion to U.S. Economy.

Freelancers now comprise 38% of the U.S. workforce as professionals of all ages seek flexible work models.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The one-year UPWK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.43. The average equity rating for UPWK stock is currently 1.91, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Upwork Inc [UPWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $16.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Upwork Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upwork Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPWK in the course of the last twelve months was 60.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

UPWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Upwork Inc [UPWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, UPWK shares gained by 3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.88 for Upwork Inc [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.90, while it was recorded at 15.04 for the last single week of trading, and 11.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upwork Inc Fundamentals:

Upwork Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Upwork Inc [UPWK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UPWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UPWK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UPWK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.