Market Analysts see Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] falling to $5. Time to buy?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ULCC] loss -1.16% on the last trading session, reaching $5.12 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Frontier Airlines Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report.

America’s Greenest Airline* Showcases Staunch Commitment to Environmental Sustainability, Social Capital and Governance.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, ULCC reached a trading volume of 2842041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $6.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for ULCC stock

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, ULCC shares gained by 29.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.59 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 5.13 for the last single week of trading, and 7.22 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]

The top three institutional holders of ULCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ULCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ULCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.