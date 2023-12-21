Market Analysts see Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR] falling to $58. Time to buy?

Equity Residential Properties Trust [NYSE: EQR] slipped around -0.76 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $60.72 at the close of the session, down -1.24%. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Equity Residential Declares Fourth Quarter Dividends.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.6625 per share will be paid on January 12, 2024 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2024.

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on January 2, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 22, 2023 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, EQR reached a trading volume of 2582540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQR shares is $63.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQR stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Equity Residential Properties Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity Residential Properties Trust is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.22.

How has EQR stock performed recently?

Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, EQR shares gained by 8.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.76 for Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.31, while it was recorded at 61.48 for the last single week of trading, and 61.35 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity Residential Properties Trust go to 15.51%.

Insider trade positions for Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR]

The top three institutional holders of EQR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EQR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EQR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.