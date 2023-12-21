Market Analysts see Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -2.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.42. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Cushman & Wakefield Names Rob Rubano Head of Equity Debt Structured Financing for the Americas.

Veteran EDSF executive a consistent Top Producer with more than $80B in transaction volume across the globe during 20-year career.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced the firm has appointed Executive Vice Chair Rob Rubano as the firm’s Head of Equity, Debt & Structured Finance (EDSF) for the Americas. Rubano will work together with the firm’s Executive Leadership to drive consistency and quality in client delivery and engagement, further technology enhancements to promote data driven insights and transparency, and contribute to the growth, scalability, and operational effectiveness of its EDSF platform.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2497850 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cushman & Wakefield plc stands at 4.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.29%.

The market cap for CWK stock reached $2.37 billion, with 225.78 million shares outstanding and 199.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, CWK reached a trading volume of 2497850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $10.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.69.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.64. With this latest performance, CWK shares gained by 22.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.40 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.20, while it was recorded at 10.59 for the last single week of trading, and 8.81 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

