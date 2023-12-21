Market Analysts see Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] gaining to $145. Time to buy?

Baidu Inc ADR [NASDAQ: BIDU] plunged by -$3.39 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $111.23. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Baidu Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)), (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Baidu reported solid third-quarter financial results, demonstrating resilience in a challenging economic climate,” said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. “I am particularly pleased with our continuous technological enhancements and product improvements against the backdrop of emerging opportunities in generative AI and foundation models. Notably, we launched ERNIE 4.0, our most powerful foundation model. We have also harnessed the power of ERNIE and ERNIE Bot to reinvent our consumer-facing and enterprise-facing products, as well as our own operations, providing AI-native experiences and driving efficiency gains. Meanwhile, we’ve fully opened ERNIE API to cloud enterprises, empowering them to develop their own AI-native applications and solutions. Our AI-centric business and product strategy should set the stage for sustained multi-year revenue and profit expansion within our ERNIE and ERNIE Bot ecosystem.”.

Baidu Inc ADR stock has also loss -1.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BIDU stock has declined by -13.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.62% and lost -2.75% year-on date.

The market cap for BIDU stock reached $30.75 billion, with 276.45 million shares outstanding and 276.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 2986813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $165.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Baidu Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc ADR is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 100.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIDU in the course of the last twelve months was 11.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.82.

Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.65 for Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.16, while it was recorded at 113.03 for the last single week of trading, and 130.80 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.82 and a Current Ratio set at 2.82.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc ADR go to 11.31%.

