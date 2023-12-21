LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] Revenue clocked in at $338.65 million, down -4.59% YTD: What’s Next?

LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE: LXP] loss -1.14% or -0.11 points to close at $9.56 with a heavy trading volume of 1871879 shares. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:53 PM that LXP Industrial Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $300 Million of Senior Notes.

The offering is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close on November 13, 2023.

The daily chart for LXP points out that the company has recorded -0.52% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, LXP reached to a volume of 1871879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for LXP Industrial Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LXP Industrial Trust is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXP in the course of the last twelve months was 15.46.

Trading performance analysis for LXP stock

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, LXP shares gained by 15.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.52 for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.60, while it was recorded at 9.64 for the last single week of trading, and 9.50 for the last 200 days.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP Industrial Trust go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]

The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.