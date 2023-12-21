Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY] Revenue clocked in at $32.07 billion, up 55.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Lilly(Eli) & Co [NYSE: LLY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.66% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.57%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Lilly Extends Tender Offer to Acquire POINT Biopharma to Dec. 22, 2023.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced the extension of the expiration of the tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares (“Shares”) of common stock of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT), for a purchase price of $12.50 per share in cash, without interest and less any applicable tax withholding.

The tender offer, which was previously scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on Dec. 15, 2023, has been extended until 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on Dec. 22, 2023, unless the tender offer is further extended or earlier terminated, in order for the parties to satisfy the minimum tender condition. All regulatory approvals necessary for the consummation of the transaction have been obtained.

Over the last 12 months, LLY stock rose by 59.37%. The one-year Lilly(Eli) & Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.99. The average equity rating for LLY stock is currently 1.68, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $541.31 billion, with 950.18 million shares outstanding and 847.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, LLY stock reached a trading volume of 2605365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $647.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Lilly(Eli) & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilly(Eli) & Co is set at 14.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 166.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

LLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.57. With this latest performance, LLY shares dropped by -4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.23 for Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 589.24, while it was recorded at 575.10 for the last single week of trading, and 488.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lilly[Eli] & Co Fundamentals:

Lilly(Eli) & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

LLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lilly(Eli) & Co go to 28.72%.

Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.