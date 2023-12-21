Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] moved down -1.22: Why It’s Important

Juniper Networks Inc [NYSE: JNPR] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $29.06. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Juniper Networks Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 after the close of the market. The Company’s senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.

Commentary by Ken Miller, chief financial officer, reviewing the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results, as well as the first quarter 2024 financial outlook, will be published on the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

Juniper Networks Inc stock has also loss -0.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JNPR stock has inclined by 4.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.94% and lost -9.07% year-on date.

The market cap for JNPR stock reached $9.27 billion, with 322.90 million shares outstanding and 314.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 2555790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 7.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.18 for Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.30, while it was recorded at 29.34 for the last single week of trading, and 29.28 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc go to 11.00%.

The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37.8 million shares, which is approximately 8.26% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 29.4 million shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently holding 5.79% of the company.