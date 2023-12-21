Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] moved down -1.74: Why It’s Important

Invitation Homes Inc [NYSE: INVH] plunged by -$0.6 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $33.97. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Invitation Homes Announces Nearly 8% Increase to Cash Dividend And Accelerated Dividend Payment Dates.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share payable on shares of its common stock, representing a 7.7% increase over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be paid on or before January 19, 2024, to stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on December 27, 2023.

The accelerated timing of the dividend, with a payment date approximately one-month earlier than the corresponding payment date in the prior year, has been implemented to offer greater flexibility for REIT tax planning purposes. It also commences an acceleration of the Company’s future dividend payment dates, which are now anticipated in April, July, and October, subject each quarter to approval by the Company’s board of directors.

Invitation Homes Inc stock has also loss -2.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INVH stock has inclined by 2.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.19% and gained 14.61% year-on date.

The market cap for INVH stock reached $20.79 billion, with 611.41 million shares outstanding and 609.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 3176265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $36.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 23.17.

INVH stock trade performance evaluation

Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, INVH shares gained by 1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.45, while it was recorded at 34.46 for the last single week of trading, and 33.14 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc go to 13.04%.

Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INVH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INVH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.