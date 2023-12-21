InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc [INM] fell -81.98% so far this year. What now?

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: INM] gained 5.54% or 0.02 points to close at $0.36 with a heavy trading volume of 2895908 shares. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 6:03 PM that InMed Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 19, 2023) – InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) (“InMed” or the “Company”), a leader in the pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, today confirmed that, at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 19, 2023 (the “Meeting”), all of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in InMed’s notice of meeting and management information circular, dated October 27, 2023, were approved by the shareholders. A total of 1,292,647 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 38.84% of the Company’s 3,328,191 issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. In particular, shareholders approved the election of all director nominees to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out as follows:.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The daily chart for INM points out that the company has recorded -64.30% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, INM reached to a volume of 2895908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc [INM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INM shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for INM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

Trading performance analysis for INM stock

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc [INM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.69. With this latest performance, INM shares dropped by -10.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.87 for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc [INM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4694, while it was recorded at 0.3533 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9152 for the last 200 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc [INM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.35 and a Current Ratio set at 6.19.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc [INM]

The top three institutional holders of INM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.