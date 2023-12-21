Illumina Inc [ILMN] fell -32.29% so far this year. What now?

Illumina Inc [NASDAQ: ILMN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.88% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.08%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:.

42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 9, 2024Presentation at 9:00am Pacific Time (12:00pm Eastern Time) immediately followed by a Q&A Session to begin at approximately 9:20am Pacific Time (12:20pm Eastern Time).

Over the last 12 months, ILMN stock dropped by -28.55%. The one-year Illumina Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.73. The average equity rating for ILMN stock is currently 2.16, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.74 billion, with 158.80 million shares outstanding and 158.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, ILMN stock reached a trading volume of 2679392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Illumina Inc [ILMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ILMN shares is $137.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ILMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Illumina Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Illumina Inc is set at 6.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ILMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ILMN in the course of the last twelve months was 128.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.28.

ILMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Illumina Inc [ILMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.08. With this latest performance, ILMN shares gained by 40.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ILMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.41 for Illumina Inc [ILMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.24, while it was recorded at 132.82 for the last single week of trading, and 170.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Illumina Inc Fundamentals:

Illumina Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

ILMN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ILMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Illumina Inc go to 21.26%.

Illumina Inc [ILMN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ILMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ILMN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ILMN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.