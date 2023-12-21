HSBC Securities slashes price target on American Tower Corp. [AMT] – find out why.

American Tower Corp. [NYSE: AMT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.03%. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that American Tower Corporation Declares Quarterly Distribution.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that its board of directors has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.70 per share on shares of the Company’s common stock. The distribution is payable on February 1, 2024 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, AMT stock rose by 0.71%. The one-year American Tower Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.98. The average equity rating for AMT stock is currently 1.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $98.41 billion, with 465.62 million shares outstanding and 463.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, AMT stock reached a trading volume of 2990709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Tower Corp. [AMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $224.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for American Tower Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corp. is set at 4.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMT in the course of the last twelve months was 34.73.

AMT Stock Performance Analysis:

American Tower Corp. [AMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, AMT shares gained by 5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.57 for American Tower Corp. [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.89, while it was recorded at 211.42 for the last single week of trading, and 188.98 for the last 200 days.

AMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corp. go to 5.32%.

American Tower Corp. [AMT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.