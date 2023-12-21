Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] gain 10.78% so far this year. What now?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [NYSE: GTES] loss -0.39% or -0.05 points to close at $12.64 with a heavy trading volume of 2887444 shares. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 6:55 AM that GATES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF 15,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES, “Gates” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of 15,000,000 ordinary shares (the “Offering”) by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. (the “Selling Stockholders”). The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional ordinary shares. The underwriters may offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The Offering is expected to close on December 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Gates is not offering any ordinary shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares in the Offering. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Jefferies are serving as the joint lead book-running managers of, and as representatives of the underwriters for, the Offering. UBS Investment Bank, BMO Capital Markets, BofA Securities and Mizuho are also serving as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

The daily chart for GTES points out that the company has recorded -2.77% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, GTES reached to a volume of 2887444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTES shares is $15.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTES stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gates Industrial Corporation plc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTES in the course of the last twelve months was 6.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.14.

Trading performance analysis for GTES stock

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.81. With this latest performance, GTES shares gained by 4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.63 for Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.70, while it was recorded at 12.57 for the last single week of trading, and 12.48 for the last 200 days.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.14 and a Current Ratio set at 2.97.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc go to 33.96%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]

The top three institutional holders of GTES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GTES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GTES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.