FREYR Battery [FREY] Is Currently -7.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

FREYR Battery [NYSE: FREY] loss -7.69% or -0.15 points to close at $1.80 with a heavy trading volume of 2944150 shares. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 6:02 AM that FREYR Battery Receives Invitation from U.S. Department of Energy to Submit Part II Application for Giga America Title 17 Loan.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR” or the “Company”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) has invited the Company to submit the Part II loan application under the DOE Title 17 program for FREYR’s Giga America project.

“The Part II DOE loan application invitation is an important next step in FREYR’s journey to fund our Giga America project,” commented Birger Steen, FREYR’s Chief Executive Officer. “With our redomiciliation to the U.S. now approved by our shareholders, FREYR is uniquely positioned to establish the Company as the U.S.-based industrialization partner of choice for clean battery technology solutions and to access the benefits of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act utilizing the U.S.-based 24M Technologies SemiSolidTM platform for the manufacture of utility scale energy storage LFP battery systems.”.

The daily chart for FREY points out that the company has recorded -74.97% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, FREY reached to a volume of 2944150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FREYR Battery [FREY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREY shares is $6.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREY stock is a recommendation set at 3.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for FREYR Battery shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FREYR Battery is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

Trading performance analysis for FREY stock

FREYR Battery [FREY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, FREY shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.47 for FREYR Battery [FREY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5284, while it was recorded at 1.9020 for the last single week of trading, and 6.0680 for the last 200 days.

FREYR Battery [FREY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

FREYR Battery’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.05 and a Current Ratio set at 7.05.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at FREYR Battery [FREY]

The top three institutional holders of FREY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FREY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FREY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.