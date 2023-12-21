Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] Stock trading around $29.22 per share: What’s Next?

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] closed the trading session at $29.22. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Franklin Templeton Recognizes Employees for Contributions to the Community.

Every year since 2007, Franklin Templeton has recognized employees who make extraordinary contributions to their communities with the Harmon E. Burns Award.

The award is named after long-time employee Harmon Burns, who worked for the company from 1973 to 2006 at its Northern California headquarters, holding a number of positions, including head of legal and compliance, chief operating officer, vice chairman and member of the Board of Directors. He was a generous contributor to his local community, constantly giving to those in need. For example, he anonymously donated bulletproof vests to his local police station, gave away unused tickets to San Francisco Giants’ baseball games to children waiting outside the stadium, and sponsored employees in walk-a-thons and fundraising efforts.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.77 percent and weekly performance of 5.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, BEN reached to a volume of 2561479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $24.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Franklin Resources, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources, Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.64.

BEN stock trade performance evaluation

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.75. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 20.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.59 for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.41, while it was recorded at 29.38 for the last single week of trading, and 25.89 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources, Inc. go to -6.50%.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.