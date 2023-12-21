For Ventas Inc [VTR], Analyst sees a rise to $51. What next?

Ventas Inc [NYSE: VTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.73% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.02%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 6:49 PM that Ventas Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend of $0.45 per Common Share.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share. The dividend will be payable in cash on January 18, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 2, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, VTR stock rose by 8.66%. The one-year Ventas Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.6. The average equity rating for VTR stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.48 billion, with 402.38 million shares outstanding and 400.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, VTR stock reached a trading volume of 2416916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ventas Inc [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $52.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Ventas Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.40.

VTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ventas Inc [VTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.02. With this latest performance, VTR shares gained by 7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.99 for Ventas Inc [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.71, while it was recorded at 49.45 for the last single week of trading, and 44.84 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc [VTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.