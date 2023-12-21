For Snowflake Inc [SNOW], Analyst sees a rise to $240. What next?

Snowflake Inc [NYSE: SNOW] loss -2.38% on the last trading session, reaching $194.28 price per share at the time. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Snowflake Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization on AWS GovCloud US-West and US-East.

FedRAMP High Authorization solidifies Snowflake’s status as a trusted data platform used by the United States government to securely guard its most critical data.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, has received FedRAMP® High Authorization on the AWS GovCloud (US-West and US-East Regions).

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 3204053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snowflake Inc [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $217.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc is set at 5.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 93.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.08.

Trading performance analysis for SNOW stock

Snowflake Inc [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.31 for Snowflake Inc [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.50, while it was recorded at 198.43 for the last single week of trading, and 161.47 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc [SNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Snowflake Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.08 and a Current Ratio set at 2.08.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Snowflake Inc [SNOW]

The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SNOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.