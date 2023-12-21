For Datadog Inc [DDOG], Analyst sees a rise to $140. What next?

Datadog Inc [NASDAQ: DDOG] closed the trading session at $120.62. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Datadog Expands Observability and Security Support for AWS Serverless Workloads.

New functionality helps AWS Lambda and Step Functions users leverage services instrumented with OpenTelemetry, troubleshoot issues faster, and detect security threats and vulnerabilities.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced expanded security and observability support for AWS serverless applications built on AWS Lambda and Step Functions services. The functionality announced today at AWS re:Invent helps AWS Lambda and Step Functions users detect security threats, get a high-level overview of how their state machine is performing at a single point in time and monitor services instrumented with OpenTelemetry.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 64.11 percent and weekly performance of 2.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, DDOG reached to a volume of 2587531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datadog Inc [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $119.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Datadog Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 75.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Datadog Inc [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.50 for Datadog Inc [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.37, while it was recorded at 121.91 for the last single week of trading, and 91.95 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc go to 33.30%.

The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DDOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.