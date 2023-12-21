First Solar Inc [FSLR] Stock trading around $164.60 per share: What’s Next?

First Solar Inc [NASDAQ: FSLR] slipped around -8.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $164.60 at the close of the session, down -4.67%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Four Bright Solar Stocks Heading Into 2024.

Naples Fl –News Direct– Solar.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

When it comes to solar stocks, the landscape is transforming. The once prohibitive costs are now on a downward spiral, making solar ventures more financially appealing. Bloomberg New Energy Finance charts a seven-year decline in costs per megawatt-hour, signaling a shift that beckons investors to the solar frontier.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, FSLR reached a trading volume of 2854226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Solar Inc [FSLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $231.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for First Solar Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc is set at 8.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.14.

How has FSLR stock performed recently?

First Solar Inc [FSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.31. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.77 for First Solar Inc [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.13, while it was recorded at 166.02 for the last single week of trading, and 182.01 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc [FSLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

First Solar Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 3.19.

Insider trade positions for First Solar Inc [FSLR]

The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FSLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FSLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.