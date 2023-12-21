Fedex Corp [FDX] Is Currently -0.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fedex Corp [NYSE: FDX] loss -0.68% or -1.92 points to close at $280.00 with a heavy trading volume of 5997396 shares. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:06 PM that FedEx Reports Higher Second Quarter Diluted EPS of $3.55 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.99.

Updates Full-Year Fiscal 2024 Earnings Outlook and Confirms Full-Year Fiscal 2024 Adjusted Earnings Outlook.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today reported the following consolidated results for the second quarter ended November 30 (adjusted measures exclude the items listed below):.

The daily chart for FDX points out that the company has recorded 23.98% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, FDX reached to a volume of 5997396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fedex Corp [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $300.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Fedex Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fedex Corp is set at 5.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.32.

Trading performance analysis for FDX stock

Fedex Corp [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, FDX shares gained by 9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.36 for Fedex Corp [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 253.91, while it was recorded at 279.30 for the last single week of trading, and 244.32 for the last 200 days.

Fedex Corp [FDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fedex Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Fedex Corp [FDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fedex Corp go to 22.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fedex Corp [FDX]

The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.