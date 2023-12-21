Expedia Group Inc [NASDAQ: EXPE] slipped around -3.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $148.46 at the close of the session, down -2.02%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 10:42 AM that NAME A MOOSE AFTER YOUR MOM? YES, YOU CANADA.

Expedia, Destination Canada and Canadian Chef Matty Matheson Invite Americans to Become a Part of Canadian Culture, Literally.

On December 14, the First Travelers to Book on YesYouCanada.com Get to Name Something Iconically Canadian.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 2841627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $137.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc is set at 3.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has EXPE stock performed recently?

Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.74 for Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.81, while it was recorded at 148.25 for the last single week of trading, and 107.70 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Expedia Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc go to 24.70%.

Insider trade positions for Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]

The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EXPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.